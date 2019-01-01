Integrated Media Technology Ltd is engaged in the development, sale, and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment, and software, development, and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: the development, sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D displays, conversion equipment, software and others, Sales of air-filter products, provision of consultancy services and corporate.