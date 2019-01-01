|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.400
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23
|REV
|191.320M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Avanos Medical’s space includes: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA), Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN).
The latest price target for Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting AVNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.99% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is $29.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Avanos Medical.
Avanos Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Avanos Medical.
Avanos Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.