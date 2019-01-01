QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Avanos Medical Inc is a United States-based company that develops and sells medical devices and related services globally. The firm operates in one segment, medical devices, which primarily sells products related to pain management, IV Therapy, and respiratory and digestive health. The company divides its Medical Devices segment into two franchises: Pain Management and Chronic Care. Pain Management provides non-opioid products for acute and interventional pain, including cold and compression therapy. Chronic Care aims at addressing digestive and respiratory issues with feeding tubes and catheters. Avanos generates most of its revenue from its Chronic Care franchise and in North America.

Avanos Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avanos Medical (AVNS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avanos Medical's (AVNS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Avanos Medical (AVNS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting AVNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.99% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avanos Medical (AVNS)?

A

The stock price for Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is $29.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avanos Medical (AVNS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avanos Medical.

Q

When is Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) reporting earnings?

A

Avanos Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Avanos Medical (AVNS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avanos Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Avanos Medical (AVNS) operate in?

A

Avanos Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.