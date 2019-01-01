Avanos Medical Inc is a United States-based company that develops and sells medical devices and related services globally. The firm operates in one segment, medical devices, which primarily sells products related to pain management, IV Therapy, and respiratory and digestive health. The company divides its Medical Devices segment into two franchises: Pain Management and Chronic Care. Pain Management provides non-opioid products for acute and interventional pain, including cold and compression therapy. Chronic Care aims at addressing digestive and respiratory issues with feeding tubes and catheters. Avanos generates most of its revenue from its Chronic Care franchise and in North America.