|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.200
|0.210
|0.0100
|REV
|374.280M
|319.249M
|-55.031M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Triumph Group’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD), National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL).
The latest price target for Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) was reported by Jefferies on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting TGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.78% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) is $23.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2020.
Triumph Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Triumph Group.
Triumph Group is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.