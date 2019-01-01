QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Triumph Group Inc designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, and systems for the aviation industry. It serves a worldwide customer base of players in the commercial, business, and military markets. The company operates under two operating segments: Systems & Support,, which designs, develops and supports proprietary components; and Aerospace structures, which supplies large metallic and composite structures to a wide range of manufacturers.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2000.210 0.0100
REV374.280M319.249M-55.031M

Triumph Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Triumph Group (TGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Triumph Group's (TGI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Triumph Group (TGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) was reported by Jefferies on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting TGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.78% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Triumph Group (TGI)?

A

The stock price for Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) is $23.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Triumph Group (TGI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2020.

Q

When is Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) reporting earnings?

A

Triumph Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Triumph Group (TGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Triumph Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Triumph Group (TGI) operate in?

A

Triumph Group is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.