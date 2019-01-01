|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cocrystal Pharma’s space includes: Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX), Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM), Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) and Qilian Intl Hldg Gr (NASDAQ:QLI).
The latest price target for Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting COCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 727.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) is $0.5437 last updated Today at 3:39:14 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Cocrystal Pharma.
Cocrystal Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cocrystal Pharma.
Cocrystal Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.