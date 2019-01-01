QQQ
Cocrystal Pharma Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses, and noroviruses. The company employs structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first-and best-in-class antiviral drugs. It is developing CC-31244, an investigational, oral, broad-spectrum replication inhibitor called a non-nucleoside inhibitor (NNI). CC-31244 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of hepatitis C as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 4 to 6 weeks.

Cocrystal Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cocrystal Pharma's (COCP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting COCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 727.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)?

A

The stock price for Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) is $0.5437 last updated Today at 3:39:14 PM.

Q

Does Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cocrystal Pharma.

Q

When is Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) reporting earnings?

A

Cocrystal Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cocrystal Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) operate in?

A

Cocrystal Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.