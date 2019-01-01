Taoping Inc is a provider of cloud-app technologies. The company's operating segment includes Cloud-based Technology (CBT) and Traditional Information Technology (TIT). It generates maximum revenue from the CBT segment. CBT segment includes cloud-based products and services offered to customers in the private sector including new media, healthcare, education, and residential community management. The TIT segment includes project-based technology products and services offered to the public sector. It sells its solution to Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Digital Public Security Technology (DPST), and Digital Hospital Information Systems (DHIS).