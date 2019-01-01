QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/73.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.37 - 16.86
Mkt Cap
27.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
15.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 5:09PM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 9:48AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 8:02AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Taoping Inc is a provider of cloud-app technologies. The company's operating segment includes Cloud-based Technology (CBT) and Traditional Information Technology (TIT). It generates maximum revenue from the CBT segment. CBT segment includes cloud-based products and services offered to customers in the private sector including new media, healthcare, education, and residential community management. The TIT segment includes project-based technology products and services offered to the public sector. It sells its solution to Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Digital Public Security Technology (DPST), and Digital Hospital Information Systems (DHIS).

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Taoping Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taoping (TAOP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taoping (NASDAQ: TAOP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Taoping's (TAOP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Taoping (TAOP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Taoping

Q

Current Stock Price for Taoping (TAOP)?

A

The stock price for Taoping (NASDAQ: TAOP) is $1.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taoping (TAOP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Taoping.

Q

When is Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) reporting earnings?

A

Taoping does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Taoping (TAOP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taoping.

Q

What sector and industry does Taoping (TAOP) operate in?

A

Taoping is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.