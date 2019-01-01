|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.930
|0.980
|0.0500
|REV
|967.860M
|975.356M
|7.496M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pricesmart’s space includes: Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI), BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT).
The latest price target for Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) was reported by Scotiabank on July 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 78.00 expecting PSMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.51% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) is $72.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Pricesmart (PSMT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-08-12.
Pricesmart’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pricesmart.
Pricesmart is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.