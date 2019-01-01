QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Pricesmart Inc is a company principally engaged in operating U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs that offer consumer goods at low prices. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California, United States, and operates stores in Latin America and the Caribbean, with Central America contributing over half of its net warehouse club sales. The company's revenue consists of net warehouse club sales from merchandise sales, membership income from annual membership fees, export sales, and other income, with net warehouse club sales accounting for the majority of the company's total revenue.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9300.980 0.0500
REV967.860M975.356M7.496M

Pricesmart Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pricesmart (PSMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pricesmart's (PSMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pricesmart (PSMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) was reported by Scotiabank on July 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 78.00 expecting PSMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.51% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pricesmart (PSMT)?

A

The stock price for Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) is $72.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pricesmart (PSMT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Pricesmart (PSMT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-08-12.

Q

When is Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) reporting earnings?

A

Pricesmart’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.

Q

Is Pricesmart (PSMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pricesmart.

Q

What sector and industry does Pricesmart (PSMT) operate in?

A

Pricesmart is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.