Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, and secondarily, capital appreciation. The fund invests in the debt securities, including Sovereign Debt Obligations and corporate debt, denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as in the U.S. Dollar. It may invest without limit in emerging and developed markets and debt securities of U.S. and non-U.S. corporate issuers.