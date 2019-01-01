QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Fresenius Medical Care is the largest dialysis company in the world, treating about 345,000 patients from over 4,100 clinics across the globe as of September 2021. In addition to providing dialysis services, the firm is a leading supplier of dialysis products, including machines, dialyzers, and concentrates. Fresenius accounts for about 35% of the global dialysis products market and benefits from being the world's only fully integrated dialysis business. Services account for roughly 80% of firmwide revenue, including care coordination and ancillary operations, while products account for the other roughly 20%. Products typically enjoy a higher margin, making them a strong contributor to the bottom line.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.510 0.0200
REV5.220B5.315B95.000M

Fresenius Medical Care Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fresenius Medical Care's (FMS) competitors?

A

Other companies in Fresenius Medical Care’s space includes: Chemed (NYSE:CHE), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).

Q

What is the target price for Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) was reported by HSBC on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FMS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)?

A

The stock price for Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) is $32.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 11, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 28, 2020.

Q

When is Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) reporting earnings?

A

Fresenius Medical Care’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fresenius Medical Care.

Q

What sector and industry does Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) operate in?

A

Fresenius Medical Care is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.