|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.490
|0.510
|0.0200
|REV
|5.220B
|5.315B
|95.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fresenius Medical Care’s space includes: Chemed (NYSE:CHE), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).
The latest price target for Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) was reported by HSBC on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FMS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) is $32.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 11, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 28, 2020.
Fresenius Medical Care’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fresenius Medical Care.
Fresenius Medical Care is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.