Range
4.35 - 4.44
Vol / Avg.
14.1K/17.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.2 - 11.67
Mkt Cap
45M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.35
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
10.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Nephros Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and sells liquid purification filters for both medical devices and commercial markets. The company also develops and sells water filtration products for commercial applications, focusing on the hospitality and food service markets. It operates in two reportable segments including Water Filtration and Renal Products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.110-0.110 0.0000
REV2.850M2.765M-85.000K

Nephros Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nephros (NEPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nephros (NASDAQ: NEPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nephros's (NEPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nephros (NEPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nephros (NASDAQ: NEPH) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting NEPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 184.09% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nephros (NEPH)?

A

The stock price for Nephros (NASDAQ: NEPH) is $4.4 last updated Today at 6:37:00 PM.

Q

Does Nephros (NEPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nephros.

Q

When is Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) reporting earnings?

A

Nephros’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Nephros (NEPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nephros.

Q

What sector and industry does Nephros (NEPH) operate in?

A

Nephros is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.