|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-05
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.210
|0.320
|0.1100
|REV
|532.550M
|550.700M
|18.150M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Greenbrier Companies’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).
The latest price target for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting GBX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.67% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) is $42.53 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 26, 2022.
Greenbrier Companies’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Greenbrier Companies.
Greenbrier Companies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.