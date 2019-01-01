QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
42.36 - 43.16
Vol / Avg.
383.4K/361.1K
Div / Yield
1.08/2.53%
52 Wk
36.19 - 50.21
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
68.35
Open
43.16
P/E
26.97
EPS
0.33
Shares
32.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 8:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 10:44AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 3:14PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 6:28AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment, and parts, leasing and other services to the railroad. Its segments include Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts, and Leasing and Services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the manufacturing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.320 0.1100
REV532.550M550.700M18.150M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Greenbrier Companies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenbrier Companies (GBX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenbrier Companies's (GBX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Greenbrier Companies (GBX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting GBX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.67% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenbrier Companies (GBX)?

A

The stock price for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) is $42.53 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenbrier Companies (GBX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 26, 2022.

Q

When is Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) reporting earnings?

A

Greenbrier Companies’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 5, 2022.

Q

Is Greenbrier Companies (GBX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenbrier Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenbrier Companies (GBX) operate in?

A

Greenbrier Companies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.