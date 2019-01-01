QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.66 - 13.84
Vol / Avg.
51.5K/33.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14 - 24
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.39
P/E
-
Shares
121.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 10:15AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
NOVONIX Ltd operates in the lithium-ion battery industry. The company has three operating segments being Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. Graphite Exploration and Mining segment is engaged in the exploration and development of high-grade flake graphite deposit. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and carried out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment is the major revenue contributor to the company. It has two geographical segments namely Australia and North America, of which the majority of the revenue comes from North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NOVONIX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NOVONIX (NVX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NOVONIX (NASDAQ: NVX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NOVONIX's (NVX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NOVONIX (NVX) stock?

A

The latest price target for NOVONIX (NASDAQ: NVX) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NVX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NOVONIX (NVX)?

A

The stock price for NOVONIX (NASDAQ: NVX) is $13.84 last updated Today at 8:25:14 PM.

Q

Does NOVONIX (NVX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 3, 2015 to stockholders of record on July 13, 2015.

Q

When is NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) reporting earnings?

A

NOVONIX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NOVONIX (NVX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NOVONIX.

Q

What sector and industry does NOVONIX (NVX) operate in?

A

NOVONIX is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.