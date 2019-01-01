QQQ
Range
13.14 - 13.39
Vol / Avg.
53K/66.3K
Div / Yield
0.64/4.77%
52 Wk
13.01 - 15.58
Mkt Cap
379.1M
Payout Ratio
66.58
Open
13.39
P/E
13.95
Shares
28.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 5:32PM
Alliancebernstein National Muni Inc Fd is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing substantially all of its net assets in municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Alliancebernstein Ntnl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alliancebernstein Ntnl (AFB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alliancebernstein Ntnl's (AFB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alliancebernstein Ntnl.

Q

What is the target price for Alliancebernstein Ntnl (AFB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alliancebernstein Ntnl

Q

Current Stock Price for Alliancebernstein Ntnl (AFB)?

A

The stock price for Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) is $13.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alliancebernstein Ntnl (AFB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Alliancebernstein Ntnl (AFB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) reporting earnings?

A

Alliancebernstein Ntnl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alliancebernstein Ntnl (AFB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alliancebernstein Ntnl.

Q

What sector and industry does Alliancebernstein Ntnl (AFB) operate in?

A

Alliancebernstein Ntnl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.