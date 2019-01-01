|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.560
|0.600
|0.0400
|REV
|89.150M
|89.163M
|13.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE: RMAX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RE/MAX Hldgs’s space includes: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD), KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL).
The latest price target for RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE: RMAX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.50 expecting RMAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.49% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE: RMAX) is $29.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next RE/MAX Hldgs (RMAX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
RE/MAX Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RE/MAX Hldgs.
RE/MAX Hldgs is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.