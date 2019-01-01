QQQ
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
RE/MAX Holdings Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. The company recruits and retains agents and sells franchises. It operates a business in four reportable segments which are Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds and Other.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5600.600 0.0400
REV89.150M89.163M13.000K

RE/MAX Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RE/MAX Hldgs (RMAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE: RMAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RE/MAX Hldgs's (RMAX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RE/MAX Hldgs (RMAX) stock?

A

The latest price target for RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE: RMAX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.50 expecting RMAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.49% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RE/MAX Hldgs (RMAX)?

A

The stock price for RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE: RMAX) is $29.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RE/MAX Hldgs (RMAX) pay a dividend?

A

The next RE/MAX Hldgs (RMAX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) reporting earnings?

A

RE/MAX Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is RE/MAX Hldgs (RMAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RE/MAX Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does RE/MAX Hldgs (RMAX) operate in?

A

RE/MAX Hldgs is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.