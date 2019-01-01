QQQ
Range
12.65 - 12.97
Vol / Avg.
103.9K/116.9K
Div / Yield
0.64/4.99%
52 Wk
12.83 - 15.6
Mkt Cap
608.1M
Payout Ratio
60.09
Open
12.78
P/E
11.59
Shares
46.9M
Outstanding
Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The fund's objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company invests in Transportation, Health, Utilities, Education, Housing, and other sectors.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE: MYD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blackrock Muniyield Fund's (MYD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Muniyield Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Muniyield Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE: MYD) is $12.96 last updated Today at 5:57:25 PM.

Q

Does Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Muniyield Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Muniyield Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) operate in?

A

Blackrock Muniyield Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.