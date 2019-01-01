QQQ
Range
51.18 - 52.39
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/4.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
48.62 - 78.19
Mkt Cap
16.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
52.2
P/E
8.12
EPS
1.81
Shares
312.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Western Digital is a leading vertically-integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs). In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8702.300 0.4300
REV4.250B4.833B583.000M

Western Digital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Digital (WDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Digital's (WDC) competitors?

A

Other companies in Western Digital’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Q

What is the target price for Western Digital (WDC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) was reported by Mizuho on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 78.00 expecting WDC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.13% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Digital (WDC)?

A

The stock price for Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) is $51.955 last updated Today at 4:33:34 PM.

Q

Does Western Digital (WDC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 17, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 2, 2020.

Q

When is Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) reporting earnings?

A

Western Digital’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Western Digital (WDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Digital (WDC) operate in?

A

Western Digital is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.