Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/78.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.82 - 11.25
Mkt Cap
132M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
243
EPS
-0.03
Shares
27.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Innodata Inc is a digital services and solutions company. It provides technology and services to information products and online retail destinations. The company has three operating segments: Digital data solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. It serves to publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries. Geographically, it operates in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Canada, and Europe.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Innodata Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innodata (INOD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Innodata's (INOD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Innodata (INOD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on July 26, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting INOD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Innodata (INOD)?

A

The stock price for Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) is $4.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innodata (INOD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innodata.

Q

When is Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) reporting earnings?

A

Innodata’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Innodata (INOD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innodata.

Q

What sector and industry does Innodata (INOD) operate in?

A

Innodata is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.