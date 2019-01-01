QQQ
Range
13.54 - 13.78
Vol / Avg.
414.3K/649.2K
Div / Yield
0.7/5.13%
52 Wk
13.42 - 16
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
77.15
Open
13.58
P/E
15.03
Shares
299M
Outstanding
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain U.S. territories.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal's (NEA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NEA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NEA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NEA)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) is $13.775 last updated Today at 6:35:24 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NEA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NEA) operate in?

A

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.