Arlo Technologies Inc is engaged in the provision of security and video monitoring solutions for homes and businesses. Its product portfolio comprises Arlo Security Camera, Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, Arlo Pro, Arlo Baby, Arlo Audio Doorbell and Arlo Chime, and Arlo Security Light. The company conducts its business across three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, Middle-East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the Americas.