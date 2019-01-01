QQQ
Range
12.03 - 12.09
Vol / Avg.
23.5K/121.4K
Div / Yield
0.63/5.17%
52 Wk
11.76 - 14.36
Mkt Cap
652.3M
Payout Ratio
59.67
Open
12.08
P/E
11.09
Shares
54.2M
Outstanding
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is active in the financial services sector. Its investment objective involves seeking to achieve a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The objectives are achieved by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

Invesco Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Trust (VGM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Trust (NYSE: VGM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Invesco Trust's (VGM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Trust (VGM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Trust (VGM)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Trust (NYSE: VGM) is $12.03 last updated Today at 3:09:32 PM.

Q

Does Invesco Trust (VGM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Trust (VGM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Trust (VGM) operate in?

A

Invesco Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.