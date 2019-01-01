QQQ
Range
105.07 - 107.6
Vol / Avg.
2.2M/2.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
78.44 - 131.73
Mkt Cap
65.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
106.46
P/E
44.51
EPS
0.54
Shares
623.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. Its key products include surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, catheters, and monitoring systems used to measure a patient's heart function during surgery. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the U.S.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.510 -0.0400
REV1.360B1.330B-30.000M

Edwards Lifesciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Edwards Lifesciences (EW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Edwards Lifesciences's (EW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Edwards Lifesciences (EW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) was reported by UBS on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 126.00 expecting EW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.62% upside). 37 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)?

A

The stock price for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) is $105.33 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.

Q

Does Edwards Lifesciences (EW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edwards Lifesciences.

Q

When is Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) reporting earnings?

A

Edwards Lifesciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Edwards Lifesciences (EW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Edwards Lifesciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Edwards Lifesciences (EW) operate in?

A

Edwards Lifesciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.