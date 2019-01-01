|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.550
|0.510
|-0.0400
|REV
|1.360B
|1.330B
|-30.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Edwards Lifesciences’s space includes: Steris (NYSE:STE), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).
The latest price target for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) was reported by UBS on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 126.00 expecting EW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.62% upside). 37 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) is $105.33 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Edwards Lifesciences.
Edwards Lifesciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Edwards Lifesciences.
Edwards Lifesciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.