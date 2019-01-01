QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/58.2K
Div / Yield
2.82/4.99%
52 Wk
55.01 - 75.61
Mkt Cap
778.4M
Payout Ratio
171.17
Open
-
P/E
34.65
EPS
0.39
Shares
13.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a health-care REIT with a property portfolio spanning hospitals, acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, free-standing emergency departments, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, and child-care centers. Over half of the firm's properties are located in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. The revenues are earned in the form of Lease received.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.410
REV21.410M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Universal Health Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Health Realty (UHT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Universal Health Realty's (UHT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Universal Health Realty (UHT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal Health Realty

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Health Realty (UHT)?

A

The stock price for Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) is $56.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Health Realty (UHT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Health Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Universal Health Realty (UHT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Health Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Health Realty (UHT) operate in?

A

Universal Health Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.