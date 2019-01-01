QQQ
Range
0.62 - 0.7
Vol / Avg.
165.6K/610.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.62 - 8.53
Mkt Cap
17.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.62
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
25.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Amesite Inc is an artificial intelligence-driven platform and course designer that rapidly provides customized, high performance and scalable online products for schools and businesses. The company helps educational institutions and businesses improve learning as their technology partner, delivering a disruptive technology-driven by AI and offers a constellation of services that help partners implement new programs, and improve existing ones. Its customers are businesses, universities and colleges and K-12 schools.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amesite Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amesite (AMST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amesite's (AMST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amesite (AMST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amesite

Q

Current Stock Price for Amesite (AMST)?

A

The stock price for Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is $0.6952 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amesite (AMST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amesite.

Q

When is Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) reporting earnings?

A

Amesite’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Amesite (AMST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amesite.

Q

What sector and industry does Amesite (AMST) operate in?

A

Amesite is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.