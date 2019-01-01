QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
CarMax sells, finances, and services used and new cars through a chain of over 220 used retail stores. It was formed in 1993 as a unit of Circuit City and spun off into an independent company in late 2002. Used-vehicle sales account for about 83% of revenue and wholesale about 14%, with the remaining portion composed of extended service plans and repair. In fiscal 2021, the company retailed and wholesaled 751,862 and 426,268 used vehicles, respectively. CarMax is the largest used-vehicle retailer in the U.S. but still estimates that it has only about 3.5% U.S. market share of vehicles 0-10 years old. It seeks over 5% share by the end of calendar 2025. CarMax is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-31
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4401.530 0.0900
REV7.530B8.528B998.000M

Analyst Ratings

CarMax Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CarMax (KMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CarMax's (KMX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CarMax (KMX) stock?

A

The latest price target for CarMax (NYSE: KMX) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting KMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.62% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CarMax (KMX)?

A

The stock price for CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is $100.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CarMax (KMX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CarMax.

Q

When is CarMax (NYSE:KMX) reporting earnings?

A

CarMax’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 31, 2022.

Q

Is CarMax (KMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CarMax.

Q

What sector and industry does CarMax (KMX) operate in?

A

CarMax is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.