CarMax sells, finances, and services used and new cars through a chain of over 220 used retail stores. It was formed in 1993 as a unit of Circuit City and spun off into an independent company in late 2002. Used-vehicle sales account for about 83% of revenue and wholesale about 14%, with the remaining portion composed of extended service plans and repair. In fiscal 2021, the company retailed and wholesaled 751,862 and 426,268 used vehicles, respectively. CarMax is the largest used-vehicle retailer in the U.S. but still estimates that it has only about 3.5% U.S. market share of vehicles 0-10 years old. It seeks over 5% share by the end of calendar 2025. CarMax is based in Richmond, Virginia.