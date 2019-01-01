QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.55 - 6.24
Vol / Avg.
399K/434.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.55 - 12.88
Mkt Cap
828.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.56
P/E
7.66
EPS
-0.32
Shares
133.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:54AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:54AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 10:42AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 4:32AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 4:55AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:17AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Skillsoft Corp is a leader in corporate digital learning. It democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation, and Compliance.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.110-0.320 -0.2100
REV168.460M170.559M2.099M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Skillsoft Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Skillsoft (SKIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Skillsoft's (SKIL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Skillsoft (SKIL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting SKIL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.64% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Skillsoft (SKIL)?

A

The stock price for Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is $6.225 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Skillsoft (SKIL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Skillsoft.

Q

When is Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) reporting earnings?

A

Skillsoft’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Skillsoft (SKIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Skillsoft.

Q

What sector and industry does Skillsoft (SKIL) operate in?

A

Skillsoft is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.