Arcadia Biosciences Inc is engaged in science-based approaches to developing high-value crop improvements primarily in wheat, soy, and hemp, designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health, and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. It has used advanced breeding techniques to develop these proprietary innovations which it is now commercializing through the sales of seed and grain food ingredients and products, hemp extracts, trait licensing, and royalty agreements.