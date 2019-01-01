QQQ
Range
0.78 - 0.9
Vol / Avg.
262.6K/979.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.74 - 3.47
Mkt Cap
19.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.78
P/E
1.28
EPS
-0.1
Shares
22.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Arcadia Biosciences Inc is engaged in science-based approaches to developing high-value crop improvements primarily in wheat, soy, and hemp, designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health, and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. It has used advanced breeding techniques to develop these proprietary innovations which it is now commercializing through the sales of seed and grain food ingredients and products, hemp extracts, trait licensing, and royalty agreements.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arcadia Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arcadia Biosciences's (RKDA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting RKDA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 579.96% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)?

A

The stock price for Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) is $0.8824 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arcadia Biosciences.

Q

When is Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) reporting earnings?

A

Arcadia Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arcadia Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) operate in?

A

Arcadia Biosciences is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.