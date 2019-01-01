TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of biofuels, business applications software, wireless communications equipment, e-commerce, clothing and accessories, conferencing equipment and services, personal goods, financial institutions and services, entertainment, mixed retailing, and healthcare services. Geographically, all the operations of the firm function through the region of the US.