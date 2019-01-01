QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/156.2K
Div / Yield
1.44/8.97%
52 Wk
13.74 - 19.25
Mkt Cap
497.9M
Payout Ratio
65.75
Open
-
P/E
7.33
EPS
1.26
Shares
31M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of biofuels, business applications software, wireless communications equipment, e-commerce, clothing and accessories, conferencing equipment and services, personal goods, financial institutions and services, entertainment, mixed retailing, and healthcare services. Geographically, all the operations of the firm function through the region of the US.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.340

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-02

REV23.340M

Analyst Ratings

TriplePoint Venture Gwth Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TriplePoint Venture Gwth (TPVG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TriplePoint Venture Gwth's (TPVG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TriplePoint Venture Gwth (TPVG) stock?

A

The latest price target for TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) was reported by JMP Securities on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting TPVG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.23% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TriplePoint Venture Gwth (TPVG)?

A

The stock price for TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) is $16.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TriplePoint Venture Gwth (TPVG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021.

Q

When is TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) reporting earnings?

A

TriplePoint Venture Gwth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is TriplePoint Venture Gwth (TPVG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TriplePoint Venture Gwth.

Q

What sector and industry does TriplePoint Venture Gwth (TPVG) operate in?

A

TriplePoint Venture Gwth is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.