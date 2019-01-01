|Q1 2022
|-0.050
|-0.050
|0.0000
|REV
|131.770M
|136.856M
|5.086M
You can purchase shares of Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Upwork’s space includes: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN), BGSF (NYSE:BGSF), Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI), Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) and HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT).
The latest price target for Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) was reported by JMP Securities on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting UPWK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.69% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) is $25.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Upwork.
Upwork’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Upwork.
Upwork is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.