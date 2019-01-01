QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Upwork Inc is a United States-based company that operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled independent professionals. The develops platform for hiring and freelancing purpose. Its products offering include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050-0.050 0.0000
REV131.770M136.856M5.086M

Upwork Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Upwork (UPWK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Upwork's (UPWK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Upwork (UPWK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) was reported by JMP Securities on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting UPWK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.69% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Upwork (UPWK)?

A

The stock price for Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) is $25.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Upwork (UPWK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Upwork.

Q

When is Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) reporting earnings?

A

Upwork’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Upwork (UPWK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Upwork.

Q

What sector and industry does Upwork (UPWK) operate in?

A

Upwork is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.