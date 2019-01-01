QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
1.34/7.33%
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 4:31PM
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc is the United States based non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth by investing a majority of its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. Its portfolio of investments consists of investment in different sectors such as the aerospace and defense, banks, automobiles, household durables, media, pharmaceuticals, software and other sectors.

Morgan Stanley China Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Morgan Stanley China (CAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Morgan Stanley China's (CAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Morgan Stanley China.

Q

What is the target price for Morgan Stanley China (CAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Morgan Stanley China

Q

Current Stock Price for Morgan Stanley China (CAF)?

A

The stock price for Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) is $18.2999 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:07:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Morgan Stanley China (CAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Morgan Stanley China (NYSE:CAF) reporting earnings?

A

Morgan Stanley China does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Morgan Stanley China (CAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Morgan Stanley China.

Q

What sector and industry does Morgan Stanley China (CAF) operate in?

A

Morgan Stanley China is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.