Range
3.01 - 3.31
Vol / Avg.
571.7K/3.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.34 - 27.26
Mkt Cap
50.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
15.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Marin Software Inc provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions. The company's enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies. Its software solution is designed to help its customers measure the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns through its reporting and analytics capabilities; manage and execute campaigns through its user interface and underlying technology that streamlines and automates functions. All the business activity of the firm is functioned through the geographical regions of US.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV30.300M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marin Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marin Software (MRIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marin Software's (MRIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marin Software (MRIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) was reported by Stifel on August 25, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MRIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marin Software (MRIN)?

A

The stock price for Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) is $3.25 last updated Today at 5:11:28 PM.

Q

Does Marin Software (MRIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marin Software.

Q

When is Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) reporting earnings?

A

Marin Software’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Marin Software (MRIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marin Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Marin Software (MRIN) operate in?

A

Marin Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.