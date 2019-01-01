BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The trust's investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists of Equity Securities, Options, Preferred Securities, Convertible Securities, Depositary Receipts, Non-U.S. Securities, Emerging Markets Investments, Restricted and Illiquid Investments, Private Company Investments, Corporate Bonds, and other investments.