Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/246.6K
Div / Yield
2.3/8.51%
52 Wk
26.22 - 43.76
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
8.73
Open
-
P/E
1.45
Shares
78.1M
Outstanding
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The trust's investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists of Equity Securities, Options, Preferred Securities, Convertible Securities, Depositary Receipts, Non-U.S. Securities, Emerging Markets Investments, Restricted and Illiquid Investments, Private Company Investments, Corporate Bonds, and other investments.

BlackRock Science Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock Science (BSTZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackRock Science's (BSTZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackRock Science.

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock Science (BSTZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlackRock Science

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock Science (BSTZ)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) is $27.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackRock Science (BSTZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackRock Science (BSTZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Science.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock Science (BSTZ) operate in?

A

BlackRock Science is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.