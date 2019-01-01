|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.140
|0.190
|0.0500
|REV
|22.580M
|28.349M
|5.769M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pennant Park Investment’s space includes: Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR), Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) and TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG).
The latest price target for Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) was reported by Raymond James on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting PNNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) is $7.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Pennant Park Investment (PNNT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.
Pennant Park Investment’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pennant Park Investment.
Pennant Park Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.