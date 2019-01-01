QQQ
Range
7.26 - 7.52
Vol / Avg.
499.4K/288.5K
Div / Yield
0.56/7.48%
52 Wk
5.39 - 7.83
Mkt Cap
502.8M
Payout Ratio
26.52
Open
7.3
P/E
4.14
EPS
0.38
Shares
67M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Pennant Park Investment Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation also seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments. The company focuses on investing in US middle-market companies that offer attractive risk-reward to investors and to create a diversified portfolio that includes senior secured debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments. It generates most of its revenue from interest and dividends received from investments made.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1400.190 0.0500
REV22.580M28.349M5.769M

Pennant Park Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pennant Park Investment (PNNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pennant Park Investment's (PNNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pennant Park Investment (PNNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) was reported by Raymond James on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting PNNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pennant Park Investment (PNNT)?

A

The stock price for Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) is $7.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pennant Park Investment (PNNT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Pennant Park Investment (PNNT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) reporting earnings?

A

Pennant Park Investment’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Pennant Park Investment (PNNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pennant Park Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Pennant Park Investment (PNNT) operate in?

A

Pennant Park Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.