Range
14.25 - 14.5
Vol / Avg.
72.5K/147.5K
Div / Yield
0.76/5.22%
52 Wk
14.1 - 17.2
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
71.44
Open
14.28
P/E
14.92
Shares
73.2M
Outstanding
Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The company's objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company invests in Transportation, Health, Utilities, Education, Housing, and other sectors.

Blackrock Muniyield Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Muniyield (MQY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MQY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blackrock Muniyield's (MQY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Muniyield.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Muniyield (MQY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Muniyield

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Muniyield (MQY)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MQY) is $14.47 last updated Today at 5:09:15 PM.

Q

Does Blackrock Muniyield (MQY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MQY) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Muniyield does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Muniyield (MQY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Muniyield.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Muniyield (MQY) operate in?

A

Blackrock Muniyield is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.