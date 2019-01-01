QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/173.8K
Div / Yield
1.25/7.05%
52 Wk
17.06 - 20.95
Mkt Cap
570.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
32.1M
Outstanding
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide current income. The Trust will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing, directly or indirectly, at least 80% of its Managed Assets.

Thornburg Income Builder Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thornburg Income Builder (TBLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thornburg Income Builder (NASDAQ: TBLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thornburg Income Builder's (TBLD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thornburg Income Builder.

Q

What is the target price for Thornburg Income Builder (TBLD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thornburg Income Builder

Q

Current Stock Price for Thornburg Income Builder (TBLD)?

A

The stock price for Thornburg Income Builder (NASDAQ: TBLD) is $17.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thornburg Income Builder (TBLD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Thornburg Income Builder (NASDAQ:TBLD) reporting earnings?

A

Thornburg Income Builder does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thornburg Income Builder (TBLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thornburg Income Builder.

Q

What sector and industry does Thornburg Income Builder (TBLD) operate in?

A

Thornburg Income Builder is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.