QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.58 - 8.29
Vol / Avg.
808.3K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.13 - 9.46
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.85
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
164.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 12:19PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 12:49PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 3:15PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 12:28PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 12:34PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Apr 13, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 12:06PM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 7:52AM
load more
Playa Hotels & Resorts NV acts as an owner, operator, and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations. The company's segments are Yucatan Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Yucatan Peninsula segment. Its brand profile consists of HYATT ZIVA, HYATT ZILARA, Hilton, JEWEL RESORTS, and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010-0.030 -0.0200
REV164.530M176.803M12.273M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Playa Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Playa Hotels & Resorts's (PLYA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Q

What is the target price for Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) was reported by Citigroup on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting PLYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.09% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)?

A

The stock price for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) is $8.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Q

When is Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) reporting earnings?

A

Playa Hotels & Resorts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) operate in?

A

Playa Hotels & Resorts is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.