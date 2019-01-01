Playa Hotels & Resorts NV acts as an owner, operator, and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations. The company's segments are Yucatan Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Yucatan Peninsula segment. Its brand profile consists of HYATT ZIVA, HYATT ZILARA, Hilton, JEWEL RESORTS, and others.