Range
215.73 - 229.73
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/571.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
168.76 - 313
Mkt Cap
18B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
221.13
P/E
98.32
EPS
0.94
Shares
81.6M
Outstanding
Icon is a global late-stage contract research organization that provides drug development and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms. While the vast majority of its revenue comes from clinical research, Icon also offers ancillary services such as laboratory and imaging capabilities. The company is headquartered in Ireland.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.6202.630 0.0100
REV1.900B1.885B-15.000M

Analyst Ratings

Icon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Icon (ICLR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Icon's (ICLR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Icon.

Q

What is the target price for Icon (ICLR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) was reported by Citigroup on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 315.00 expecting ICLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.39% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Icon (ICLR)?

A

The stock price for Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) is $221.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Icon (ICLR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Icon.

Q

When is Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) reporting earnings?

A

Icon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Icon (ICLR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Icon.

Q

What sector and industry does Icon (ICLR) operate in?

A

Icon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.