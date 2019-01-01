QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/120.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.25 - 7.29
Mkt Cap
120.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
26.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
SRAX Inc is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track investors behavior and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SRAX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SRAX (SRAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SRAX's (SRAX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SRAX (SRAX) stock?

A

The latest price target for SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) was reported by Dawson James on April 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting SRAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 117.39% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SRAX (SRAX)?

A

The stock price for SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is $4.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SRAX (SRAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SRAX.

Q

When is SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) reporting earnings?

A

SRAX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is SRAX (SRAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SRAX.

Q

What sector and industry does SRAX (SRAX) operate in?

A

SRAX is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.