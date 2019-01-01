|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SRAX’s space includes: Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM), Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET), Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH), VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) and Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT).
The latest price target for SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) was reported by Dawson James on April 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting SRAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 117.39% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is $4.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SRAX.
SRAX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SRAX.
SRAX is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.