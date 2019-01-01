QQQ
Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II is a perpetual closed-end municipal bond fund. Its objective is to provide current income exempt from regular Federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes. The company's diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables it to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. Blackrock's product offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments.

Blackrock Municipal IT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Municipal IT (BLE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BLE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Municipal IT's (BLE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Municipal IT.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Municipal IT (BLE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Municipal IT

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Municipal IT (BLE)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BLE) is $13.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock Municipal IT (BLE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BLE) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Municipal IT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Municipal IT (BLE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Municipal IT.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Municipal IT (BLE) operate in?

A

Blackrock Municipal IT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.