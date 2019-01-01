Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II is a perpetual closed-end municipal bond fund. Its objective is to provide current income exempt from regular Federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes. The company's diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables it to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. Blackrock's product offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments.