Range
34.49 - 36.13
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/2.1M
Div / Yield
1.12/3.15%
52 Wk
27.25 - 38.75
Mkt Cap
9.1B
Payout Ratio
10.55
Open
34.65
P/E
6.69
EPS
1.27
Shares
253.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Organon & Co is a science-based global pharmaceutical company that develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its two operating segments are the Organon Products segment and the Merck Retained Products segment. It operates in the United States, China, Japan, Korea, and countries in Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2401.370 0.1300
REV1.570B1.604B34.000M

Organon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Organon (OGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Organon (NYSE: OGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Organon's (OGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Organon (OGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Organon (NYSE: OGN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting OGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.66% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Organon (OGN)?

A

The stock price for Organon (NYSE: OGN) is $36.04 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does Organon (OGN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Organon (OGN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Organon (NYSE:OGN) reporting earnings?

A

Organon’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 17, 2022.

Q

Is Organon (OGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Organon.

Q

What sector and industry does Organon (OGN) operate in?

A

Organon is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.