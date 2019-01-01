QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Lucid Diagnostics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ: LUCD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lucid Diagnostics's (LUCD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ: LUCD) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on December 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting LUCD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 377.61% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)?

A

The stock price for Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ: LUCD) is $3.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lucid Diagnostics.

Q

When is Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) reporting earnings?

A

Lucid Diagnostics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lucid Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) operate in?

A

Lucid Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.