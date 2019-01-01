|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ: LUCD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lucid Diagnostics’s space includes: Sonendo (NYSE:SONX), LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS).
The latest price target for Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ: LUCD) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on December 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting LUCD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 377.61% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ: LUCD) is $3.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lucid Diagnostics.
Lucid Diagnostics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lucid Diagnostics.
Lucid Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.