Range
1.64 - 1.85
Vol / Avg.
104.7K/568.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.37 - 9.91
Mkt Cap
48.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.68
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
26.9M
Outstanding
Cyngn Inc a industrial autonomous vehicle technology company. Its flagship innovation is DriveMod, an autonomous driving solution that can be flexibly deployed on multiple vehicle types in various environments.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cyngn Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cyngn (CYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cyngn's (CYN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cyngn.

Q

What is the target price for Cyngn (CYN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting CYN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 616.25% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cyngn (CYN)?

A

The stock price for Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) is $1.815 last updated Today at 5:33:18 PM.

Q

Does Cyngn (CYN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 20, 2015 to stockholders of record on October 9, 2015.

Q

When is Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) reporting earnings?

A

Cyngn’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Cyngn (CYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cyngn.

Q

What sector and industry does Cyngn (CYN) operate in?

A

Cyngn is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.