Range
11 - 11.43
Vol / Avg.
40.7K/45K
Div / Yield
0.78/6.87%
52 Wk
10.61 - 12.66
Mkt Cap
139.3M
Payout Ratio
21.85
Open
11.43
P/E
3.18
EPS
0
Shares
12.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current dividend income. The Fund also focuses on the long-term growth of capital as a secondary investment objective.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aberdeen Global Dynamic (AGD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE: AGD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aberdeen Global Dynamic's (AGD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aberdeen Global Dynamic.

Q

What is the target price for Aberdeen Global Dynamic (AGD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aberdeen Global Dynamic

Q

Current Stock Price for Aberdeen Global Dynamic (AGD)?

A

The stock price for Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE: AGD) is $11.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:43:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aberdeen Global Dynamic (AGD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) reporting earnings?

A

Aberdeen Global Dynamic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aberdeen Global Dynamic (AGD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aberdeen Global Dynamic.

Q

What sector and industry does Aberdeen Global Dynamic (AGD) operate in?

A

Aberdeen Global Dynamic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.