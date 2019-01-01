QQQ
Range
25.9 - 26.17
Vol / Avg.
10.7K/62.6K
Div / Yield
1.89/7.30%
52 Wk
22.68 - 27.57
Mkt Cap
921.1M
Payout Ratio
80.58
Open
25.99
P/E
11.03
EPS
0.84
Shares
35.2M
Outstanding
Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a part of the chemical industry in the United States. Through its operating interests in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo), it acquires ethyelene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. OpCo sells ethylene and its co-products such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen to Westlake and other customers located in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4200.840 0.4200
REV269.950M330.456M60.506M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Westlake Chemical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Westlake Chemical (WLKP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLKP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Westlake Chemical's (WLKP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Westlake Chemical.

Q

What is the target price for Westlake Chemical (WLKP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLKP) was reported by UBS on March 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting WLKP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.42% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Westlake Chemical (WLKP)?

A

The stock price for Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLKP) is $26.1559 last updated Today at 4:58:33 PM.

Q

Does Westlake Chemical (WLKP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) reporting earnings?

A

Westlake Chemical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Westlake Chemical (WLKP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Westlake Chemical.

Q

What sector and industry does Westlake Chemical (WLKP) operate in?

A

Westlake Chemical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.