Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Leafly Holdings Inc operates an online cannabis information resource platform. It offers cannabis retailers and brands subscription-based marketplace listings that provide its cannabis audience with information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options through legal retailers.

Leafly Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leafly Holdings (LFLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ: LFLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leafly Holdings's (LFLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Leafly Holdings (LFLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leafly Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Leafly Holdings (LFLY)?

A

The stock price for Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ: LFLY) is $7.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leafly Holdings (LFLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leafly Holdings.

Q

When is Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY) reporting earnings?

A

Leafly Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Leafly Holdings (LFLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leafly Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Leafly Holdings (LFLY) operate in?

A

Leafly Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.