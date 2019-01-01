QQQ
Range
8.95 - 9
Vol / Avg.
7.3K/3.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.6 - 11.92
Mkt Cap
22M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.95
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
2.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Rubicon Technology Inc is a vertically integrated, advanced materials provider specializing in monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It designs, assembles and maintains its own proprietary crystal growth furnaces to grow high-purity, low-stress, ultra-low-defect-density sapphire crystals. The company provides optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes and rods which are used in equipment for a wide variety of end markets and high performance applications, including defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical and laser application.

Rubicon Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rubicon Technology (RBCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ: RBCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rubicon Technology's (RBCN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rubicon Technology (RBCN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ: RBCN) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on November 7, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting RBCN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -44.44% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rubicon Technology (RBCN)?

A

The stock price for Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ: RBCN) is $9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rubicon Technology (RBCN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rubicon Technology.

Q

When is Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) reporting earnings?

A

Rubicon Technology's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Rubicon Technology (RBCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rubicon Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Rubicon Technology (RBCN) operate in?

A

Rubicon Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.