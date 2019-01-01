Rubicon Technology Inc is a vertically integrated, advanced materials provider specializing in monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It designs, assembles and maintains its own proprietary crystal growth furnaces to grow high-purity, low-stress, ultra-low-defect-density sapphire crystals. The company provides optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes and rods which are used in equipment for a wide variety of end markets and high performance applications, including defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical and laser application.