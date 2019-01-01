Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd is a specialty property and casualty reinsurer. It provides reinsurance solutions through its subsidiary. It focuses on underwriting fully collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, with an emphasis on Florida. Oxbridge specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where insufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts. It derives most revenues from three principal sources premiums assumed from reinsurance on property and casualty business;income from investments; andother fee income from management and underwriting performance of the reinsurance side-car.