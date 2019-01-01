QQQ
Range
4.78 - 5.27
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/3.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.91 - 11.11
Mkt Cap
656.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.96
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
125.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Vaxart Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of oral recombinant vaccines to protect against a wide range of infectious diseases. The products under its tablet pipeline consist of the treatment of Coronavirus, Norovirus, Seasonal Influenza, RSV(respiratory syncytial virus), and HPV(Human papillomavirus) Therapeutic. It operates in a single segment, which is the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines. Geographically all the business activity functions through the region of the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.170-0.150 0.0200
REV170.000K74.000K-96.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vaxart Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vaxart (VXRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vaxart's (VXRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vaxart (VXRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting VXRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 186.81% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vaxart (VXRT)?

A

The stock price for Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) is $5.23 last updated Today at 4:18:12 PM.

Q

Does Vaxart (VXRT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vaxart.

Q

When is Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) reporting earnings?

A

Vaxart’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Vaxart (VXRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vaxart.

Q

What sector and industry does Vaxart (VXRT) operate in?

A

Vaxart is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.