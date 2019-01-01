Vaxart Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of oral recombinant vaccines to protect against a wide range of infectious diseases. The products under its tablet pipeline consist of the treatment of Coronavirus, Norovirus, Seasonal Influenza, RSV(respiratory syncytial virus), and HPV(Human papillomavirus) Therapeutic. It operates in a single segment, which is the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines. Geographically all the business activity functions through the region of the United States.