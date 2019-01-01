QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/554.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.25 - 13.88
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.3
EPS
0.76
Shares
81.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
System1 Inc is a minority-owned facility services company, offering janitorial, project management, snow removal, and landscaping services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

System1 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy System1 (SST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of System1 (NYSE: SST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are System1's (SST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for System1 (SST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for System1

Q

Current Stock Price for System1 (SST)?

A

The stock price for System1 (NYSE: SST) is $12.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does System1 (SST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 10, 2017 to stockholders of record on October 2, 2017.

Q

When is System1 (NYSE:SST) reporting earnings?

A

System1’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 1, 2022.

Q

Is System1 (SST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for System1.

Q

What sector and industry does System1 (SST) operate in?

A

System1 is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.