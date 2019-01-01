QQQ
Range
208.9 - 234.25
Vol / Avg.
61.4M/52.3M
Div / Yield
0.16/0.07%
52 Wk
115.67 - 346.47
Mkt Cap
586B
Payout Ratio
4.16
Open
210
P/E
58.15
EPS
0.99
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems. In recent years, the firm has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's graphics processing units.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2201.320 0.1000
REV7.420B7.643B223.000M

NVIDIA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NVIDIA (NVDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NVIDIA's (NVDA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NVIDIA (NVDA) stock?

A

The latest price target for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) was reported by Summit Insights Group on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NVDA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NVIDIA (NVDA)?

A

The stock price for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is $234.38 last updated Today at 8:23:33 PM.

Q

Does NVIDIA (NVDA) pay a dividend?

A

The next NVIDIA (NVDA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) reporting earnings?

A

NVIDIA’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 16, 2022.

Q

Is NVIDIA (NVDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NVIDIA.

Q

What sector and industry does NVIDIA (NVDA) operate in?

A

NVIDIA is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.