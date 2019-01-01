|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
|0.530
|0.4900
|REV
|51.060M
|54.177M
|3.117M
You can purchase shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in WM Technology’s space includes: Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT), Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS), Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD).
The latest price target for WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting MAPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.41% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS) is $5.22 last updated Today at 2:51:05 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for WM Technology.
WM Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for WM Technology.
WM Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.