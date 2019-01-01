QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.69 - 5.05
Vol / Avg.
655.4K/948.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.22 - 22.24
Mkt Cap
342.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.72
P/E
-
EPS
0.32
Shares
65.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
WM Technology Inc is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. It comprises B2C platform Weedmaps, and B2B software WM Business.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.530 0.4900
REV51.060M54.177M3.117M

Analyst Ratings

WM Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WM Technology (MAPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WM Technology's (MAPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WM Technology (MAPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting MAPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.41% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WM Technology (MAPS)?

A

The stock price for WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS) is $5.22 last updated Today at 2:51:05 PM.

Q

Does WM Technology (MAPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WM Technology.

Q

When is WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) reporting earnings?

A

WM Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is WM Technology (MAPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WM Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does WM Technology (MAPS) operate in?

A

WM Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.