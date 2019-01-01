QQQ
Range
9.76 - 9.97
Vol / Avg.
16.7K/6.9K
Div / Yield
0.55/5.56%
52 Wk
8.35 - 11.69
Mkt Cap
73.6M
Payout Ratio
50.93
Open
9.85
P/E
9.17
EPS
0.26
Shares
7.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 4:35PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Hennessy Advisors Inc is an investment management company, engaged in the managing and marketing of open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It offers domestic equity, sectors, and specialty, balanced and fixed income products. It provides investment advisory services and shareholder services to the Hennessy Funds. Its investment advisory services include managing the composition of each fund's portfolio, including the purchase, retention, and disposition of portfolio securities in accordance with the Fund's investment objectives, policies, and restrictions; conducting investment research, and monitoring compliance with each fund's investment restrictions and applicable laws and regulations.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.250
REV8.534M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.270
REV8.510M

Analyst Ratings

Hennessy Advisors Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ: HNNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hennessy Advisors's (HNNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hennessy Advisors

Q

Current Stock Price for Hennessy Advisors (HNNA)?

A

The stock price for Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ: HNNA) is $9.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) reporting earnings?

A

Hennessy Advisors’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hennessy Advisors.

Q

What sector and industry does Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) operate in?

A

Hennessy Advisors is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.