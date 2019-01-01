|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.250
|REV
|8.534M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.270
|REV
|8.510M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ: HNNA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hennessy Advisors’s space includes: Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC), Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN), PhenixFIN (NASDAQ:PFX), Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS).
There is no analysis for Hennessy Advisors
The stock price for Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ: HNNA) is $9.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
Hennessy Advisors’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hennessy Advisors.
Hennessy Advisors is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.